Thursday, Sept. 19
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer @ Nyssa, 5 p.m. (MT)
Grant Union volleyball @ Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Prairie City volleyball @ Harper, noon (MT)
Grant Union cross country @ The Footrace to Valhalla in Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Dayville/Monument volleyball vs. Ukiah/Long Creek JV in Dayville, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Prairie City volleyball @ Sherman/1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran/3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran in Bend
Grant Union football @ Lost River at Summit High School in Bend, 5 p.m.
Dayville/Monument volleyball @ Central Christian, Camas Valley, 2:30 p.m., Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Dayville/Monument vs. Grant Union JV in Monument, 5 p.m.
