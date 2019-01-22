Friday, Jan. 25
Grant Union wrestling hosts Grant Union Invitational at 12 p.m. in John Day
Dayville/Monument basketball @ Adrian, 5 p.m girls, 6:30 p.m. boys (MT)
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball @ Harper, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)
Grant Union basketball @ Pilot Rock, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys
Prairie City basketball @ Four Rivers in Ontario, 6 p.m girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)
Saturday, Jan. 26
Prairie City basketball vs. Adrian, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Four Rivers in Ukiah, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Dayville/Monument basketball vs. Jordan Valley in Dayville, 3 p.m. girls, 4:30 p.m. boys
Grant Union basketball vs. Heppner, 4 p.m. boys, 5:30 p.m. girls
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Pilot Rock JV in Ukiah, 4:30 p.m. girls, 6 p.m. boys
Prairie City basketball @ Crane, 5 p.m. girls, 6:30 p.m. boys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.