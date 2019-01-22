Friday, Jan. 25

Grant Union wrestling hosts Grant Union Invitational at 12 p.m. in John Day

Dayville/Monument basketball @ Adrian, 5 p.m girls, 6:30 p.m. boys (MT)

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball @ Harper, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)

Grant Union basketball @ Pilot Rock, 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys

Prairie City basketball @ Four Rivers in Ontario, 6 p.m girls, 7:30 p.m. boys (MT)

Saturday, Jan. 26

Prairie City basketball vs. Adrian, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Four Rivers in Ukiah, 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys

Dayville/Monument basketball vs. Jordan Valley in Dayville, 3 p.m. girls, 4:30 p.m. boys

Grant Union basketball vs. Heppner, 4 p.m. boys, 5:30 p.m. girls

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Pilot Rock JV in Ukiah, 4:30 p.m. girls, 6 p.m. boys

Prairie City basketball @ Crane, 5 p.m. girls, 6:30 p.m. boys

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

