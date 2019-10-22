Thursday,
Oct. 24
Grant Union cross country hosts Gold Rush at Seventh Street Complex in John Day, junior varsity 4 p.m., varsity 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Ukiah/Long Creek soccer @ Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Grant Union football vs. Heppner, 7 p.m.
Dayville/Monument football @ 1A six-man classic vs. Echo at Sherman High School in Moro, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
2A Blue Mountain Conference Volleyball Tournament in Union, TBD
Prairie City and Dayville/Monument volleyball @ 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 9 a.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River football @ 1A six-man semifinals vs. Joseph at Sherman High School in Moro, 3 p.m.
