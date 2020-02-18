Thursday, Feb. 20
Dayville/Monument girls basketball vs. Adrian at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 1 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek boys basketball vs. Adrian at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 2:45 p.m.
Priairie City girls basketball vs. Four Rivers at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 7 p.m.
Dayville/Monument boys basketball vs. Jordan Valley at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 8:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
(Winner of Prairie City vs. Four Rivers girls basketball) vs. Jordan Valley at the High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 1 p.m.
(Winner of Dayville/Monument vs. Jordan Valley boys basketball) vs. Crane at the High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 2:45 p.m.
Grant Union girls basketball vs. Heppner at the 2A Blue Mountain Conference Tournament in Pendleton, 6 p.m.
(Winner of Dayville/Monument vs. Adrian girls basketball) vs. Crane at the High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 6 p.m.
(Winner of Adrian vs. Ukiah/Long Creek boys basketball) vs. Prairie City at the High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 7:45 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 22
Girls basketball 2A Blue Mountain Conference Tournament in Pendleton, game for third place at 1 p.m., championship game at 6 p.m.
Girls basketball 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, game for third place at 11 a.m., championship game at 4 p.m.
Boys basketball 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, game for third place at 12:45 p.m., championship game at 5:45 p.m.
Grant Union boys basketball at the 2A Blue Mountain Conference championship game in Pendleton, 7:45 p.m.
