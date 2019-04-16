Thursday, April 18
Long Creek track and field @ Husky Invitational in Moro, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 19
Grant Union golf hosts GUHS Invitational in John Day, 11 a.m.
Monument, Dayville, Long Creek track and field @ C/W Invitational in Condon, 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 20
Grant Union softball @ Pilot Rock, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Grant Union, Prairie City track and field @ Pepsi Invitational in Union, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 23
Grant Union, Long Creek, Prairie City track and field @ Grant Union Small School Meet, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.