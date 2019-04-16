Thursday, April 18

Long Creek track and field @ Husky Invitational in Moro, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Grant Union golf hosts GUHS Invitational in John Day, 11 a.m.

Monument, Dayville, Long Creek track and field @ C/W Invitational in Condon, 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 20

Grant Union softball @ Pilot Rock, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Grant Union, Prairie City track and field @ Pepsi Invitational in Union, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 23

Grant Union, Long Creek, Prairie City track and field @ Grant Union Small School Meet, 4 p.m.

