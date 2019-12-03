Wednesday, Dec. 4
Grant Union basketball vs. Burns, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball @ Pilot Rock, girls 4:30 p.m., boys 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Long Creek/Ukiah, Dayville/Monument basketball @ Paul Humphreys Tournament in Fossil
Grant Union basketball @ Lions Tournament in Elgin, girls 1 p.m., boys 2:30 p.m.
Prairie City basketball @ Joseph, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Grant Union wrestling @ Enterprise Tournament, 10 a.m.
Long Creek/Ukiah, Dayville/Monument basketball @ Paul Humphreys Tournament in Fossil
Prairie City basketball @ Imbler in Joseph, girls noon, boys 1:30 p.m.
Grant Union dance team hosts Holiday Showcase at Grant Union new gym, 3 p.m.
Grant Union basketball @ Lions Tournament in Elgin, girls and boys TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Spray/Mitchell, girls 5 p.m., boys 6:30 p.m.
