Wednesday, Dec. 4

Grant Union basketball vs. Burns, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball @ Pilot Rock, girls 4:30 p.m., boys 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Long Creek/Ukiah, Dayville/Monument basketball @ Paul Humphreys Tournament in Fossil

Grant Union basketball @ Lions Tournament in Elgin, girls 1 p.m., boys 2:30 p.m.

Prairie City basketball @ Joseph, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Grant Union wrestling @ Enterprise Tournament, 10 a.m.

Long Creek/Ukiah, Dayville/Monument basketball @ Paul Humphreys Tournament in Fossil

Prairie City basketball @ Imbler in Joseph, girls noon, boys 1:30 p.m.

Grant Union dance team hosts Holiday Showcase at Grant Union new gym, 3 p.m.

Grant Union basketball @ Lions Tournament in Elgin, girls and boys TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Long Creek/Ukiah basketball vs. Spray/Mitchell, girls 5 p.m., boys 6:30 p.m.

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

