Thursday, Feb. 14
Dayville/Monument girls basketball vs. Harper at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 1 p.m.
Prairie City boys basketball vs. Huntington at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 2:45 p.m.
Prairie City girls basketball vs. Adrian at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 7 p.m.
Dayville/Monument boys basketball vs. Adrian at the 1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, 8:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 15
1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day
Grant Union boys basketball vs. Union at the 2A Blue Mountain Conference in Pendleton, 1 p.m.
Grant Union boys wrestling at the 2A/1A Special District 4 Tournament in Halfway, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Grant Union boys wrestling at the 2A/1A Special District 4 Tournament in Halfway, 10 a.m.
1A High Desert League Tournament in John Day, third place to state at 11 a.m girls, 12:45 p.m. boys; championship game 4 p.m. girls, 5:45 p.m. boys
Grant Union girls basketball at the 2A Blue Mountain Conference championship game in Pendleton at 7:45 p.m. (championship game, playing the winner of Enterprise vs. Heppner, Friday 2:45 p.m.)
Boys basketball 2A Blue Mountain Conference in Pendleton (game for third place at 1 p.m., championship game at 6 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 19
1A girls basketball round one state playoff, TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 20
1A boys basketball round one state playoff, TBD
