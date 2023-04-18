JOHN DAY — The Grant Union Gold dance team, consisting of veterans Alyssa Catalani, Hailey Mecham and new team member Kaylie Perkins, punctuated a successful 2022-23 season at the Spring Fling Showcase at Grant Union High School on April 8.

The showcase featured three performances by the Grant Union Gold team as well as performances by Level 1, 2 and 3 youth dance teams along with individual solos by GU Gold team members and other local dancers. The routines performed by GU Gold are the same routines the team performed at competitions throughout the state.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports.

