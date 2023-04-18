JOHN DAY — The Grant Union Gold dance team, consisting of veterans Alyssa Catalani, Hailey Mecham and new team member Kaylie Perkins, punctuated a successful 2022-23 season at the Spring Fling Showcase at Grant Union High School on April 8.
The showcase featured three performances by the Grant Union Gold team as well as performances by Level 1, 2 and 3 youth dance teams along with individual solos by GU Gold team members and other local dancers. The routines performed by GU Gold are the same routines the team performed at competitions throughout the state.
Routines to “Starry Night” by Peggy Gou, “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish and “Lovely” by Billie Eilish were performed by the group at the showcase. Level 1 dancers (pre-K and kindergarten) performed routines to Kids Bop mixes of “Party in the USA” and “Happy.”
Level 2 dancers performed a routine to the always popular “Grease” hit “We Go Together” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Level 3 dancers did their best Prince impersonations in performing a routine to his hit “Song of the Heart.”
The newly formed Grant Union Gold Dance Club, made up of dancers not quite old enough to join the GU Gold team, danced to “10:35” by Tate McRae & Tiesto. The showcase ended with a grand finale performed by all of the dancers that were featured at the event.
Competitions are over for the season, but Grant Union Gold coach Ashleigh Romero said the squad is looking forward to its big summer event at Pacific University.
Romero also commented on the turnout for the Spring Fling Showcase, saying there were more than 200 people in attendance for the event.
“I think we were turning people away because we had a pretty big crowd,” she said. “I know we printed 200 programs and we ran out.”
