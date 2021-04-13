After COVID-19 snuffed out spring sports more than a year ago, baseball, softball, golf and track and field are back beginning Wednesday as the Grant Union baseball team faces Baker City in the Prospectors’ home opener. The first pitch is at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the Prospectors baseball team faces Western-McEwen for a doubleheader in Athena starting at noon. The team hosts Union/Cove for a doubleheader Tuesday, April 20, starting at 1 p.m.
Grant Union’s softball team kicks off their season Saturday on the road and will face Heppner for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The team will travel to Baker/Powder Valley Wednesday, April 21, for a game beginning at 4 p.m.
On Friday, the Pros track and field team will travel to Harper to compete at the Dianna Thurmond Invitational. The start time is to be determined.
Meanwhile, the Grant Union golf team will host the Grant Union High School Invitational at the John Day Golf Club. The tee-time is 11 a.m. Friday.
Long Creek’s track and field program, according to Jennifer Garinger, will have a season as well. So far, the team does not have any scheduled meets.
Monument’s track and field coach Lisa Neuberger did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comments on the upcoming spring season.
