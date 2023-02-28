Savannah Watterson
Savannah Watterson lines up a three-pointer during her team’s win over Sherman in the opening round of the OSAA 1A basketball tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Prairie City.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

ST. PAUL — After thumping Sherman 58-35 in the opening round of the OSAA 1A State Basketball Tournament, the Prairie City/Burnt River Lady Panthers took their show on the road for a matchup with seventh-seeded St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 24.

After battling back from a single-point scoring effort in the first quarter, the Lady Panthers suffered a heartbreaking 48-44 loss to end their season.

