Prairie City Panther senior Levi Burke has been named Oregon’s 1A state basketball Player of the Year.
Panther Syd Holman, also a senior, received an All-State honorable mention.
Prairie City placed fifth on March 2 at the OSAA 1A State Basketball Championships in Baker City.
Last year, Prairie City’s Dorran Wilson was named 1A Player of the Year.
