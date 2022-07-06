JOHN DAY — A partnership between the Blue Mountain Hospital, Community Counseling Solutions, Community Health Improvement Coalition and John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation will be hosting sports events for Grant County residents throughout the summer.
The Go Outside Campaign will be hosting the following events:
• Yoga in the Park @ Canyon City Park, every Thursday at 6 p.m. from July 14 to Sept. 29
• Walk and Dine with the Doc @ Seventh Street Sports Complex, Northeast Seventh Street, John Day, every second Tuesday in July, August and September at 5:30 p.m.
• Family movie nights, Saturday nights at dusk on July 9, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 @ Grant Union football field, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
• Cornhole tournament at the Grant County Fair, Saturday, Aug. 13, time TBA
• Kickball Slip-n-Slide Tournament on Saturday, July 23, time and location TBA
Parks and Rec is also hosting summer youth outdoor soccer. The program starts in August and runs for five weeks through the first part of September. Ages are kindergarten through sixth grade with co-ed teams. Teams are are divided into three age groups: kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, and fourth through sixth grade. Practices are held Monday through Thursday with games occurring throughout the season.
For more information, contact the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation Department at 541-575-0110.
