What a way to go out.
Prairie City/Burnt River senior Cole Teel was honored with fellow upperclassmen Doyal Lawrence and Eli Wright prior to his team’s final home game of the season against Huntington on Friday, Feb. 10.
Teel looked at the 17-12 lead his team carried into the second quarter of their game with the Locomotives and decided that wasn’t enough. In response, Teel let loose, scoring all of his 18 points in the second quarter to power the Panthers to a 63-48 win on Senior Night.
Teel scored the first eight points of the second quarter, giving the Panthers a 25-12 lead before the Locomotives finally broke the run.
Huntington would score four unanswered to find themselves down 25-16 with just over 3:00 to play in the half.
Teel would make his mark on the game again with just over 1:00 to play in the half, hitting a three to bring his scoring total to 15 points and give the Panthers a 34-18 advantage. Teel would hit another three-pointer at the buzzer, raising his tally to 18 points and giving the Panthers a 37-20 lead headed into halftime.
Wes Voigt scored the first four points in the third for the Panthers, who used the quarter to extend their lead and control of the game. The Panthers were cruising, up 54-29 headed into the fourth quarter.
The Locomotives would try to make it interesting in the fourth, scoring six in a row before a Cayden Howard three-pointer steadied the Panthers and put them back up by 16 at 61-35.
Again the Locomotives would make a run, scoring eight in a row following Howard’s three to cut the Panther lead to 61-43. Huntington’s issue was the clock as their eight-point run was broken by the Panthers with just 1:00 left in the game.
The Locomotives would add a three-pointer and another field goal as time expired, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers got their Senior Night win, 63-48.
Teel’s 18 points were a team high. Teel scored all but two of his team’s second quarter points.
Wright also came to play during his final home game in Prairie City, finishing with 15 points. Voigt also had a solid outing with 12 points.
“I kind of got a little emotional at the beginning just because it’s so weird that I’m never going to be playing a game here again,” Teel said. “But I felt like I had to turn it up because it was going to be my last, so I had to make it the best I could.”
Teel added he was just working within the flow of the game and wasn’t aware of how many points he’d scored during his second-quarter blitz.
“It kind of just came to me, because in the first quarter I was really slow,” he said. “In the second quarter I wasn’t really missing my shots, and it felt good so I just kept going with it.”
The win moves the Panther boys to 16-8 on the season with a 4-2 league mark. The Panthers will now head to the High Desert district championship tournament for an opening round matchup with Jordan Valley on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Grant Union High School.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m.
