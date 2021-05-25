Three Grant Union High School students will compete at the state rodeo contest in Prineville June 9-12 after finishing in the top 20.
In Oregon High School’s Rodeo Competition in Burns on May 14, Jack Strong in both the saddle bronc and bull riding competitions finished in the top 20, qualifying him to go to the state competition.
Sam McCracken won the average in the boys cutting to move on to state. He brought home the state title in cow cutting at the Oregon State High School Rodeo State Finals last year.
In the recent contest, Bailey McCracken placed in all rounds of pole bending, finishing in third and sixth place. In barrel racing, she finished in fifth and sixth place and was seventh and eighth place in girls cutting.
Sarah Clark had a great barrel run of 18.918, which placed her in the 26th place on May 14. Clark has been working on a young horse all season and has been more competitive.
The National High School Rodeo Competition in Lincoln, Nebraska, will be held on July 18. For a rider to qualify for the national competition, they must finish in the top four in their respective finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.