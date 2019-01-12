The Dayville/Monument Tiger girls team claimed a 38-27 victory over the Prairie City Panthers Saturday at the Monument basketball court.
The cross-county High Desert League opponents kept the game close in the first half, Dayville/Monument leading by two points in the first and second quarters.
Both teams played strong to the end, but the Tigers outshot the Panthers 23-14 in the second half.
Dayville/Monument led 15-13 going into the third, and Tiger Aubreianna Osborne grabbed a rebound which her teammate Denali Twehues adding 2 to the scoreboard.
Panther Hailee Wall landed two 2-pointers and was 2-2 at the free-throw line, but Twehues and teammate Faythe Schafer both scored a 3-point shot each with Twehues adding another 2 and Tiger Kyla Emerson going 1-2 at the free-throw line.
Panther Samantha Workman came out on fire in the fourth, landing two 2-point shots in a row.
Emerson answered back with a 3-pointer, then Panther Rilee Emmel shot two 2-pointers in a row, Prairie City trailing by four points.
Twehues and Emmel each scored in the paint again, then the Tigers extended their lead from there, including another 3-pointer from Emerson, for the 11-point win.
"We were on their floor, and it's always a battle with these guys — the ball wasn't falling," said Panther head coach Bo Workman.
Commenting on some of his players, he said Abbey Pfefferkorn has had more playing time recently and is gaining more confidence. Katie Hire is just getting back into the game, recovering from an injury.
"Emily Ennis plays good defense and plays aggressive," he said. "Rilee Emmel, she's just nailing it, and Hailee Wall is big inside."
Emmel led the Panthers with 11 points, followed by Wall with 8.
For the Tigers, Faythe Schafer scored a game high of 14, followed by Twehues with 13 and Emerson with 9.
"We started off a little slow on the offense in the first half, but finally got it together when it mattered in the fourth quarter," said Tiger head coach Taylor Schmadeka. "I thought we played really good defense, but we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds to them."
"Denali played tough and got a lot of rebounds for us," he said. "Courtney played really good defense on the post — couldn't ask her to do any better."
"Aubreianna, she does good down low," he said. "She played good defense and did a good job getting a hand in the passing lane."
He added, "Kyla hit some 3's for us late that we needed, and Faythe Schafer is always consistent for me."
Emerson said she her team performed well overall.
"We stuck to our offense, and I'm really proud of the girls for all their effort put into the game," she said.
Dayville/Monument stats
Faythe Schafer: 14 (one 3-pointer, 3-5 free throws)
Denali Twehues: 13 (one 3-pointer)
Kyla Emerson: 9 (two 3-pointers, 1-2 free throws)
Aubreianna Osborne: 2
Prairie City stats
Rilee Emmel: 11 (one 3-pointer)
Hailee Wall: 8 (2-2 free throws)
Samantha Workman: 4
Katie Hire: 2
Abbey Pfefferkorn: 2
