The Dayville/Monument Tiger volleyball team ruled the house Friday for homecoming, defeating the Harper Hornets 3-0 in Monument.
The Tigers dominated the first two sets, 25-11 and 25-8, then let up a little for a 25-17 win in the third.
Dayville/Monument’s Brooklyn Near, a senior, wowed the Tiger fans in the second set as the Hornets had a hard time returning her serves.
The Tigers were up 8-0 before the Hornets got the ball back. Dayville/Monument extended their lead again, this time 15-1, with senior Denali Twehues’ tough serving and aggressive spikes from senior Aubrey Bowlus and sophomore Aubreianna Osborne.
Tiger head coach Treila Osborne commented on Near’s serving.
“She’s first server for a reason,” Osborne said. “She’s a powerhouse and gets that done for us. She starts us off.”
The coach said her team relaxed a little in the third.
Dayville/Monument had an early lead, then Harper started carving out a comeback. The score was 20-11 at about the midway point, and the Tigers were able to keep ahead for the 8-point win.
“We had to pick it up,” Osborne said. “They touched a lot of our hits, and we just had to be ready for it to come back.”
“When we sleep for awhile, then we’re not ready for the ball to come back which is normal for every team,” she said. “We served well, spoke well and communicated well and pushed that ball in the back row, and that’s what helps win games.”
She said, moving forward, they need to serve strong and block well.
“Those are our strengths as far as defense,” she said.
Near said it was a bittersweet moment for the seniors on the team because it was their final match in Monument.
“I’m super proud of our team,” Near said. “We just need to keep watching coverage and working hard.”
Dayville/Monument hosted a Dig Pink Rally in Dayville on Saturday, recognizing breast cancer survivors.
The Tigers fell to Adrian 3-0, the Antelopes winning 25-22, 25-9 and 25-13.
“Denali had an outstanding game,” Osborne said. “She had great sets/assists and played well on the net. Our big middle Miranda Cook did a great job in protecting us at the net as well.”
Bowlus had four kills, Twehues had five assists, Cook had four blocks and Near had four aces in Saturday’s match,
Dayville/Monument hits the road this week, facing the Huntington Locomotives at 4 p.m. Friday and the Jordan Valley Mustangs at 1 p.m. (MT) on Saturday.
