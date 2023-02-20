JOHN DAY — The 2023 season has come to an end for the Dayville/Monument boys basketball team.
The boys dropped a tough 58-43 game to the Jordan Valley Mustangs in the consolation game of the High Desert League championship tournament on Friday, Feb. 17, at Grant Union High School.
Things looked good for the Tigers early as they scored the first five points of the contest, leading 5-0 with 7:00 left in the first quarter. A Michael Martin three-pointer would increase the Tiger lead to 8-2 with just over 4:00 left in the first.
The Mustangs would regroup, going on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 8 late in the first quarter. Martin would again get the Tigers back on track, drawing a foul on a layup and completing the three-point play to put the Tigers back up at 11-8 with just :30 left in the first.
The Tigers found themselves holding an 11-9 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs would retake the lead early in the second, scoring the period’s first four points to go back up 13-11 with just over 7:00 left in the first half.
Now trailing 16-11, the Tigers would score the next five straight beginning with another Martin three-pointer to tie the game at 16 with 4:55 left in the half. The Mustangs would then go on a 12-5 run to end the first half and take a 28-21 lead into halftime.
The Mustangs picked right back up where they left off in the first half, going on a 7-1 run to open the third quarter and take a 35-22 lead with 4:50 left in the third. Martin would do his best to keep his team in the game, drawing a foul on a three-point attempt and making all three free throws.
Those free throws would bring the score to 36-25 with 4:05 left in the third. Martin would then make another three on the next Tiger possession to cut the Mustang lead to eight at 36-28 with 3:35 to go in the third quarter.
Jordan Valley would provide themselves some breathing room, pushing their lead back up over 10 at 40-28 with just over 1:00 left in the third. Martin would again attempt to will his team to victory, scoring the next five straight to bring the Tigers within seven at 40-33 headed into the fourth quarter.
Martin would continue his efforts to start the fourth quarter, hitting a crucial three-pointer to spark a five-point scoring stretch that put his team within two at 40-38 with 7:00 left to play in the game. Then the Mustangs built a house on the free-throw line.
Three trips to the free-throw line in two minutes saw the Mustangs increase their lead to 45-38 with 5:00 left to play. The Mustangs would shoot 21 free throws in total in the fourth quarter.
While the Mustangs would miss nine of those free throw attempts, they would get another three field goals in the fourth. The Tigers went cold after drawing to within two, mustering just five points to Jordan Valley’s 18 until the end of the game.
Martin did all he could to get a victory in his final game in a Tiger uniform, finishing with an eye-popping 30 points. Wyatt Suchorski finished with eight points and Ethan Thompson added five for the Tigers.
Tiger basketball coach Mike Davis said most of his team's issues in the game boiled down to not effectively rebounding. “We had one problem with our game, and that was getting rebounds,” he said.
Another issue for Davis was big men getting position in the paint, something he said his team isn’t built to deal with. “When we don’t fight those bigs and we let them get into the low block, we’re too undersized to deal with them,” he said.
The loss leaves the Tigers with a 4-21 overall record and a 2-4 league mark for the 2022-23 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.