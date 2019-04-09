Donald Parker Memorial Field was abuzz with track and field athletes and spectators at Friday’s Prairie City Invitational.

Fifteen schools in the 1A through 4A classes competed, and for some teams, it was their first meet of the season.

Grant Union Prospector Kaylee Wright, a senior, made her debut in grand style, setting a personal record in javelin with a throw of 141-08.25.

She beat the state record she set last year, 138-6.5, which had broken the previous state record she set as a freshman.

Wright also placed first in three other events, the 100, high jump and the 4x100 relay with teammates senior Trinity Hutchison, senior Sydney Brockway and freshman Carson Weaver.

Prairie City Panther Haley Pfefferkorn placed third in javelin.

Hutchison also set a personal record in the long jump with a mark of 17-05 for first place with Brockway placing second. Long Creek sophomore Dorotha Johnson placed 11th and was third out of her 1A competitors.

Brockway was also first in the 100 hurdles, and Hutchison placed first and set a personal record in the 300 hurdles.

Grant Union sophomore Jordan Hall placed third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.67, behind two 4A athletes.

“I definitely have a lot of work to do,” he said. “The main goal is to keep your lead leg ahead and keep it the same for the entire race. I need to pick up speed.”

He said today’s race, his first this year, was a gauge for the rest of the season.

In shot put for the boys, Grant Union’s Drew Lusco, a junior, placed first with a mark of 41-11.75, and Prairie City’s Jake McHatton, junior, came in second with a throw of 36-01.50.

Lusco also placed first in discus with a throw of 108-08, and Monument Tiger sophomore Donovan Schafer placed second, setting a personal record of 104-05. McHatton threw with a mark of 102-09 for third, and Long Creek Mountaineer Henry Grannis, a junior, also set a personal record with 91-07 for fourth.

For the girls, Grant Union sophomore Abby Lusco was first in discus with a throw of 96-02. She placed third in shot put.

Dayville’s 4x100 relay team — Zach Ferguison, Jaydon Hoffman, Austin Walker and Gabe Walker-Hopkins — placed 11th, and they were fifth among the 1A competitors.

Grant Union’s Mason Gerry was first in javelin (148-02.75), and Braden Spencer was first in pole vault (10-0).

Monument distance runner sophomore Mark Thomas set a personal record in the 1,500-meter run, placing first with a time of 4:50.40, competing with 16 other athletes. He placed fifth in the event at state last year.

“The race was really intense,” Thomas said, speaking of Friday’s event. “I think to begin with today, it was a great start, and I look forward to the rest of the season.”

Grant Union canceled a Small Schools Meet, which was set for April 9, due to a flood risk at the school.

Grant Union, Monument, Dayville and Prairie City are scheduled to compete at 1 p.m. Friday at the Burns Lions/Oster Track Meet in Burns.

Long Creek is scheduled to compete at the River’s Edge Invitational at 12 p.m. Friday in Umatilla.

Prairie City Invitation results

Place/Grade/Name/Result/Personal or Season Record/School

100 Meters

4. 9 Mason Morris 12.30a Grant Union

6. 9 Justin Hodge 12.31a Grant Union

9. 10 Tristan McMahan 12.66a Prairie City

10. 10 Quaid Brandon 12.66aPR Grant Union

16. 11 Donavan Smith 13.18aSR Grant Union

23. 12 Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 13.61aSR Dayville

24. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 13.75aPR Dayville

27. 10 CJ Glimpse 13.94aPR Grant Union

29. 12 Matheo Buchart 14.02aPR Long Creek

31. 11 Nathaniel Hodge 14.14aPR Grant Union

32. 12 Lane Williams 14.16a Prairie City

35. 9 John Titus 14.33a Prairie City

37. 9 Riley Reames 15.11aPR Prairie City

200 Meters

3. 9 Mason Morris 24.78aPR Grant Union

7. 10 Tristan McMahan 25.86a Prairie City

8. 9 Justin Hodge 26.00aPR Grant Union

12. 10 Quaid Brandon 26.86aSR Grant Union

15. 10 Thomas Kreamier 27.02aPR Long Creek

22. 11 Donavan Smith 28.44aSR Grant Union

31. 9 John Titus 30.02a Prairie City

35. 9 Ethan Walker 31.55aPR Dayville

36. 9 Riley Reames 31.73a Prairie City

37. 12 Braden Spencer 33.30aSR Grant Union

11 Nathaniel Hodge SCR Grant Union

400 Meters

15. 9 Zach Ferguison 1:08.68aPR Dayville

800 Meters Varsity — Finals x

4. 10 Mark Thomas 2:15.25aPR Monument

13. 9 Carter Burnette 2:31.97aPR Long Creek

21. 9 Gavin Lopez 2:59.63aPR Grant Union

1500 Meters

1. 10 Mark Thomas 4:50.40aPR Monument

8. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 5:11.90a Prairie City

13. 10 Jacob Smith 5:41.65aSR Grant Union

14. 10 Jesse Randleas 5:46.06aPR Grant Union

3000 Meters

6. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 11:28.56aPR Prairie City

8. 10 Jesse Randleas 12:43.69aSR Grant Union

9. 9 Zach Ferguison 12:57.93aPR Dayville

110m Hurdles

3. 10 Jordan Hall 18.67a Grant Union

9. 11 Gage Brandon 21.81a Grant Union

300m Hurdles — 36” Varsity — Finals x

7. 12 Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 51.55aSR Dayville

8. 11 Gage Brandon 54.26aSR Grant Union

4x100 Relay

4. Quaid Brandon

Mason Gerry

Jordan Hall

Justin Hodge 48.73a Grant Union

6. Ben Henry

Quinten Hallgarth

CJ Glimpse

Donavan Smith 50.43a Grant Union

11. Zach Ferguison

Jaydon Hoffman

Austin Walker

Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 53.58a Dayville

4x400 Relay

3. Jacob Smith

Quaid Brandon

Ben Henry

CJ Glimpse 4:17.08a Grant Union

Shot Put

1. 11 Drew Lusco 41-11.75SR Grant Union

2. 11 Jake McHatton 36-01.50 Prairie City

13. 12 Austin Walker 29-03.00PR Dayville

15. 10 Quinten Hallgarth 28-01.00 Grant Union

17. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 27-08.50PR Dayville

26. 12 Lane Williams 24-01.50 Prairie City

30. 9 Ethan Walker 21-05.75PR Dayville

Discus

1. 11 Drew Lusco 108-08 Grant Union

2. 10 Donovan Schafer 104-05PR Monument

3. 11 Jake McHatton 102-09 Prairie City

4. 11 Henry Grannis 91-07PR Long Creek

13. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 75-02PR Dayville

14. 9 Nic Ciochetti 74-09PR Monument

25. 12 Austin Walker 59-10PR Dayville

33. 9 Ethan Walker 48-05PR Dayville

9 Carter Burnette SCR Long Creek

Javelin

1. 11 Mason Gerry 148-02.75SR Grant Union

3. 10 Jordan Hall 122-04 Grant Union

7. 10 Quinten Hallgarth 114-02 Grant Union

10. 10 CJ Glimpse 103-05PR Grant Union

11. 9 Carter Burnette 101-05.50PR Long Creek

13. 10 Donovan Schafer 100-07PR Monument

14. 11 Henry Grannis 95-08PR Long Creek

15. 9 Nic Ciochetti 85-08PR Monument

18. 12 Austin Walker 81-04PR Dayville

21. 11 Jake McHatton 71-11.50 Prairie City

27. 9 Riley Reames 58-04.50 Prairie City

29. 12 Lane Williams 55-05 Prairie City

High Jump

9. 10 Quinten Hallgarth 5-00.00PR Grant Union

10. 9 Justin Hodge 5-00.00PR Grant Union

10. 11 Nathaniel Hodge 4-10.00PR Grant Union

Pole Vault

1. 12 Braden Spencer 10-00.00SR Grant Union

5. 11 Gage Brandon 8-06.00SR Grant Union

Long Jump

3. 10 Tristan McMahan 19-01.00PR Prairie City

6. 11 Mason Gerry 18-01.00 Grant Union

22. 11 Nathaniel Hodge 15-06.00 Grant Union

22. 11 James Kreamier 15-06.00SR Long Creek

36. 9 Riley Reames 13-09.25PR Prairie City

37. 12 Matheo Buchart 13-07.00PR Long Creek

40. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 13-04.00 Prairie City

Triple Jump

4. 11 Mason Gerry 37-08.00 Grant Union

8. 10 Tristan McMahan 36-05.50 Prairie City

100 Meters

1. 12 Kaylee Wright 13.36a Grant Union

11. 10 Abbey Pfefferkorn 14.99a Prairie City

16. 9 Ashley Henry 15.41aPR Grant Union

17. 11 Rilee Emmel 15.44aSR Prairie City

19. 9 Juenn Park 15.60aPR Grant Union

21. 9 Soren Caudill 15.61aPR Grant Union

25. 10 Mikiah Kimble 15.96a Prairie City

26. 10 Haylee Collins 16.19aPR Dayville

28. 9 Shyana Johnson 16.49aPR Monument

34. 11 Jammy Santhob 18.66aPR Long Creek

200 Meters

4. 11 Shanniyah Hall 29.95aSR Grant Union

7. 10 Abbey Pfefferkorn 31.07a Prairie City

9. 11 Rilee Emmel 31.94aSR Prairie City

11. 9 Juenn Park 33.31aPR Grant Union

14. 10 Mikiah Kimble 33.87a Prairie City

17. 9 Shyana Johnson 34.97aPR Monument

18. 12 Andrea Comer 34.98aPR Grant Union

21. 11 Bryanna Homan 36.09aSR Grant Union

400 Meters

6. 10 Lucchese Douglas 1:08.95aPR Long Creek

16. 12 Andrea Comer 1:21.76aPR Grant Union

800 Meters

7. 9 Aubreianna Osborne 3:01.41aPR Monument

12. 10 Leah Comer 3:42.19aPR Grant Union

13. 12 Paige Moore 3:56.55aPR Prairie City

1500 Meters

3. 11 Rylee Browning 6:09.73aPR Grant Union

100m Hurdles

1. 12 Sydney Brockway 17.36a Grant Union

9. 9 Katelyn Hughes 20.65aPR Grant Union

10. 9 Lauryn Pettyjohn 20.66a Grant Union

12. 9 Ashley Henry 21.34aPR Grant Union

15. 11 Shanniyah Hall 22.66a Grant Union

16. 11 Bryanna Homan 24.73aPR Grant Union

300m Hurdles

1. 12 Trinity Hutchison 52.61aPR Grant Union

5. 9 Katelyn Hughes 56.17aPR Grant Union

12. 9 Lauryn Pettyjohn 1:03.43aPR Grant Union

4x100 Relay

1. Sydney Brockway

Trinity Hutchison

Carson Weaver

Kaylee Wright 52.61a Grant Union

7. Samantha Workman

Mikiah Kimble

Rilee Emmel

Abbey Pfefferkorn 59.41a Prairie City

Shot Put

3. 10 Abby Lusco 29-02.50 Grant Union

5. 11 Megan McManama 26-07.50 Grant Union

8. 10 Sophie Brockway 25-09.25 Grant Union

9. 10 Lucchese Douglas 24-07.75 Long Creek

10. 10 Haylee Collins 24-06.00PR Dayville

11. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 24-05.00PR Prairie City

14. 11 Hailey Wall 23-00.50 Prairie City

15. 12 Yui Asami 23-00.25 Grant Union

16. 9 Hallie Rhoda 22-07.00PR Dayville

18. 10 Mercedes Lock 22-00.25 Grant Union

25. 12 Nikki Jones 20-02.50 Grant Union

32. 11 Charlee Wolf 17-04.00PR Grant Union

34. 12 Paige Moore 16-03.50 Prairie City

Discus

1. 10 Abby Lusco 96-02 Grant Union

5. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 78-06 Prairie City

7. 11 Megan McManama 71-03 Grant Union

11. 10 Sophie Brockway 67-07 Grant Union

13. 12 Yui Asami 65-07 Grant Union

18. 11 Hailey Wall 59-02 Prairie City

23. 10 Jenny Kim 51-02SR Long Creek

24. 10 Mercedes Lock 51-00PR Grant Union

28. 9 Hallie Rhoda 42-04PR Dayville

31. 12 Nikki Jones 41-10 Grant Union

32. 11 Charlee Wolf 39-11 Grant Union

34. 11 Cherie Lee 35-06PR Long Creek

36. 11 Jammy Santhob 32-05PR Long Creek

Javelin

1. 12 Kaylee Wright 141-08.25PR Grant Union

3. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 94-07.50 Prairie City

6. 9 Carson Weaver 84-07.25PR Grant Union

13. 10 Sophie Brockway 69-03 Grant Union

14. 10 Lucchese Douglas 68-06.50PR Long Creek

17. 11 Hailey Wall 63-00.50 Prairie City

18. 11 Rilee Emmel 61-07 Prairie City

23. 11 Jammy Santhob 49-06.25PR Long Creek

25. 10 Jenny Kim 41-10.50 Long Creek

26. 11 Cherie Lee 33-00.50PR Long Creek

High Jump

1. 12 Kaylee Wright 5-00.00SR Grant Union

8. 10 Mikiah Kimble 4-04.00PR Prairie City

Long Jump

1. 12 Trinity Hutchison 17-05.00PR Grant Union

2. 12 Sydney Brockway 16-00.00SR Grant Union

11. 10 Dorotha Johnson 13-08.50PR Long Creek

12. 10 Samantha Workman 13-02.00SR Prairie City

19. 12 Paige Moore 9-00.00 Prairie City

Triple Jump

1. 12 Trinity Hutchison 34-03.00SR Grant Union

3. 12 Sydney Brockway 32-06.75SR Grant Union

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.