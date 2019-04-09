Donald Parker Memorial Field was abuzz with track and field athletes and spectators at Friday’s Prairie City Invitational.
Fifteen schools in the 1A through 4A classes competed, and for some teams, it was their first meet of the season.
Grant Union Prospector Kaylee Wright, a senior, made her debut in grand style, setting a personal record in javelin with a throw of 141-08.25.
She beat the state record she set last year, 138-6.5, which had broken the previous state record she set as a freshman.
Wright also placed first in three other events, the 100, high jump and the 4x100 relay with teammates senior Trinity Hutchison, senior Sydney Brockway and freshman Carson Weaver.
Prairie City Panther Haley Pfefferkorn placed third in javelin.
Hutchison also set a personal record in the long jump with a mark of 17-05 for first place with Brockway placing second. Long Creek sophomore Dorotha Johnson placed 11th and was third out of her 1A competitors.
Brockway was also first in the 100 hurdles, and Hutchison placed first and set a personal record in the 300 hurdles.
Grant Union sophomore Jordan Hall placed third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.67, behind two 4A athletes.
“I definitely have a lot of work to do,” he said. “The main goal is to keep your lead leg ahead and keep it the same for the entire race. I need to pick up speed.”
He said today’s race, his first this year, was a gauge for the rest of the season.
In shot put for the boys, Grant Union’s Drew Lusco, a junior, placed first with a mark of 41-11.75, and Prairie City’s Jake McHatton, junior, came in second with a throw of 36-01.50.
Lusco also placed first in discus with a throw of 108-08, and Monument Tiger sophomore Donovan Schafer placed second, setting a personal record of 104-05. McHatton threw with a mark of 102-09 for third, and Long Creek Mountaineer Henry Grannis, a junior, also set a personal record with 91-07 for fourth.
For the girls, Grant Union sophomore Abby Lusco was first in discus with a throw of 96-02. She placed third in shot put.
Dayville’s 4x100 relay team — Zach Ferguison, Jaydon Hoffman, Austin Walker and Gabe Walker-Hopkins — placed 11th, and they were fifth among the 1A competitors.
Grant Union’s Mason Gerry was first in javelin (148-02.75), and Braden Spencer was first in pole vault (10-0).
Monument distance runner sophomore Mark Thomas set a personal record in the 1,500-meter run, placing first with a time of 4:50.40, competing with 16 other athletes. He placed fifth in the event at state last year.
“The race was really intense,” Thomas said, speaking of Friday’s event. “I think to begin with today, it was a great start, and I look forward to the rest of the season.”
Grant Union canceled a Small Schools Meet, which was set for April 9, due to a flood risk at the school.
Grant Union, Monument, Dayville and Prairie City are scheduled to compete at 1 p.m. Friday at the Burns Lions/Oster Track Meet in Burns.
Long Creek is scheduled to compete at the River’s Edge Invitational at 12 p.m. Friday in Umatilla.
Prairie City Invitation results
Place/Grade/Name/Result/Personal or Season Record/School
100 Meters
4. 9 Mason Morris 12.30a Grant Union
6. 9 Justin Hodge 12.31a Grant Union
9. 10 Tristan McMahan 12.66a Prairie City
10. 10 Quaid Brandon 12.66aPR Grant Union
16. 11 Donavan Smith 13.18aSR Grant Union
23. 12 Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 13.61aSR Dayville
24. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 13.75aPR Dayville
27. 10 CJ Glimpse 13.94aPR Grant Union
29. 12 Matheo Buchart 14.02aPR Long Creek
31. 11 Nathaniel Hodge 14.14aPR Grant Union
32. 12 Lane Williams 14.16a Prairie City
35. 9 John Titus 14.33a Prairie City
37. 9 Riley Reames 15.11aPR Prairie City
200 Meters
3. 9 Mason Morris 24.78aPR Grant Union
7. 10 Tristan McMahan 25.86a Prairie City
8. 9 Justin Hodge 26.00aPR Grant Union
12. 10 Quaid Brandon 26.86aSR Grant Union
15. 10 Thomas Kreamier 27.02aPR Long Creek
22. 11 Donavan Smith 28.44aSR Grant Union
31. 9 John Titus 30.02a Prairie City
35. 9 Ethan Walker 31.55aPR Dayville
36. 9 Riley Reames 31.73a Prairie City
37. 12 Braden Spencer 33.30aSR Grant Union
11 Nathaniel Hodge SCR Grant Union
400 Meters
15. 9 Zach Ferguison 1:08.68aPR Dayville
800 Meters Varsity — Finals x
4. 10 Mark Thomas 2:15.25aPR Monument
13. 9 Carter Burnette 2:31.97aPR Long Creek
21. 9 Gavin Lopez 2:59.63aPR Grant Union
1500 Meters
1. 10 Mark Thomas 4:50.40aPR Monument
8. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 5:11.90a Prairie City
13. 10 Jacob Smith 5:41.65aSR Grant Union
14. 10 Jesse Randleas 5:46.06aPR Grant Union
3000 Meters
6. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 11:28.56aPR Prairie City
8. 10 Jesse Randleas 12:43.69aSR Grant Union
9. 9 Zach Ferguison 12:57.93aPR Dayville
110m Hurdles
3. 10 Jordan Hall 18.67a Grant Union
9. 11 Gage Brandon 21.81a Grant Union
300m Hurdles — 36” Varsity — Finals x
7. 12 Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 51.55aSR Dayville
8. 11 Gage Brandon 54.26aSR Grant Union
4x100 Relay
4. Quaid Brandon
Mason Gerry
Jordan Hall
Justin Hodge 48.73a Grant Union
6. Ben Henry
Quinten Hallgarth
CJ Glimpse
Donavan Smith 50.43a Grant Union
11. Zach Ferguison
Jaydon Hoffman
Austin Walker
Gabriel Walker-Hopkins 53.58a Dayville
4x400 Relay
3. Jacob Smith
Quaid Brandon
Ben Henry
CJ Glimpse 4:17.08a Grant Union
Shot Put
1. 11 Drew Lusco 41-11.75SR Grant Union
2. 11 Jake McHatton 36-01.50 Prairie City
13. 12 Austin Walker 29-03.00PR Dayville
15. 10 Quinten Hallgarth 28-01.00 Grant Union
17. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 27-08.50PR Dayville
26. 12 Lane Williams 24-01.50 Prairie City
30. 9 Ethan Walker 21-05.75PR Dayville
Discus
1. 11 Drew Lusco 108-08 Grant Union
2. 10 Donovan Schafer 104-05PR Monument
3. 11 Jake McHatton 102-09 Prairie City
4. 11 Henry Grannis 91-07PR Long Creek
13. 9 Jaydon Hoffman 75-02PR Dayville
14. 9 Nic Ciochetti 74-09PR Monument
25. 12 Austin Walker 59-10PR Dayville
33. 9 Ethan Walker 48-05PR Dayville
9 Carter Burnette SCR Long Creek
Javelin
1. 11 Mason Gerry 148-02.75SR Grant Union
3. 10 Jordan Hall 122-04 Grant Union
7. 10 Quinten Hallgarth 114-02 Grant Union
10. 10 CJ Glimpse 103-05PR Grant Union
11. 9 Carter Burnette 101-05.50PR Long Creek
13. 10 Donovan Schafer 100-07PR Monument
14. 11 Henry Grannis 95-08PR Long Creek
15. 9 Nic Ciochetti 85-08PR Monument
18. 12 Austin Walker 81-04PR Dayville
21. 11 Jake McHatton 71-11.50 Prairie City
27. 9 Riley Reames 58-04.50 Prairie City
29. 12 Lane Williams 55-05 Prairie City
High Jump
9. 10 Quinten Hallgarth 5-00.00PR Grant Union
10. 9 Justin Hodge 5-00.00PR Grant Union
10. 11 Nathaniel Hodge 4-10.00PR Grant Union
Pole Vault
1. 12 Braden Spencer 10-00.00SR Grant Union
5. 11 Gage Brandon 8-06.00SR Grant Union
Long Jump
3. 10 Tristan McMahan 19-01.00PR Prairie City
6. 11 Mason Gerry 18-01.00 Grant Union
22. 11 Nathaniel Hodge 15-06.00 Grant Union
22. 11 James Kreamier 15-06.00SR Long Creek
36. 9 Riley Reames 13-09.25PR Prairie City
37. 12 Matheo Buchart 13-07.00PR Long Creek
40. 12 Jonathan Lawrence 13-04.00 Prairie City
Triple Jump
4. 11 Mason Gerry 37-08.00 Grant Union
8. 10 Tristan McMahan 36-05.50 Prairie City
100 Meters
1. 12 Kaylee Wright 13.36a Grant Union
11. 10 Abbey Pfefferkorn 14.99a Prairie City
16. 9 Ashley Henry 15.41aPR Grant Union
17. 11 Rilee Emmel 15.44aSR Prairie City
19. 9 Juenn Park 15.60aPR Grant Union
21. 9 Soren Caudill 15.61aPR Grant Union
25. 10 Mikiah Kimble 15.96a Prairie City
26. 10 Haylee Collins 16.19aPR Dayville
28. 9 Shyana Johnson 16.49aPR Monument
34. 11 Jammy Santhob 18.66aPR Long Creek
200 Meters
4. 11 Shanniyah Hall 29.95aSR Grant Union
7. 10 Abbey Pfefferkorn 31.07a Prairie City
9. 11 Rilee Emmel 31.94aSR Prairie City
11. 9 Juenn Park 33.31aPR Grant Union
14. 10 Mikiah Kimble 33.87a Prairie City
17. 9 Shyana Johnson 34.97aPR Monument
18. 12 Andrea Comer 34.98aPR Grant Union
21. 11 Bryanna Homan 36.09aSR Grant Union
400 Meters
6. 10 Lucchese Douglas 1:08.95aPR Long Creek
16. 12 Andrea Comer 1:21.76aPR Grant Union
800 Meters
7. 9 Aubreianna Osborne 3:01.41aPR Monument
12. 10 Leah Comer 3:42.19aPR Grant Union
13. 12 Paige Moore 3:56.55aPR Prairie City
1500 Meters
3. 11 Rylee Browning 6:09.73aPR Grant Union
100m Hurdles
1. 12 Sydney Brockway 17.36a Grant Union
9. 9 Katelyn Hughes 20.65aPR Grant Union
10. 9 Lauryn Pettyjohn 20.66a Grant Union
12. 9 Ashley Henry 21.34aPR Grant Union
15. 11 Shanniyah Hall 22.66a Grant Union
16. 11 Bryanna Homan 24.73aPR Grant Union
300m Hurdles
1. 12 Trinity Hutchison 52.61aPR Grant Union
5. 9 Katelyn Hughes 56.17aPR Grant Union
12. 9 Lauryn Pettyjohn 1:03.43aPR Grant Union
4x100 Relay
1. Sydney Brockway
Trinity Hutchison
Carson Weaver
Kaylee Wright 52.61a Grant Union
7. Samantha Workman
Mikiah Kimble
Rilee Emmel
Abbey Pfefferkorn 59.41a Prairie City
Shot Put
3. 10 Abby Lusco 29-02.50 Grant Union
5. 11 Megan McManama 26-07.50 Grant Union
8. 10 Sophie Brockway 25-09.25 Grant Union
9. 10 Lucchese Douglas 24-07.75 Long Creek
10. 10 Haylee Collins 24-06.00PR Dayville
11. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 24-05.00PR Prairie City
14. 11 Hailey Wall 23-00.50 Prairie City
15. 12 Yui Asami 23-00.25 Grant Union
16. 9 Hallie Rhoda 22-07.00PR Dayville
18. 10 Mercedes Lock 22-00.25 Grant Union
25. 12 Nikki Jones 20-02.50 Grant Union
32. 11 Charlee Wolf 17-04.00PR Grant Union
34. 12 Paige Moore 16-03.50 Prairie City
Discus
1. 10 Abby Lusco 96-02 Grant Union
5. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 78-06 Prairie City
7. 11 Megan McManama 71-03 Grant Union
11. 10 Sophie Brockway 67-07 Grant Union
13. 12 Yui Asami 65-07 Grant Union
18. 11 Hailey Wall 59-02 Prairie City
23. 10 Jenny Kim 51-02SR Long Creek
24. 10 Mercedes Lock 51-00PR Grant Union
28. 9 Hallie Rhoda 42-04PR Dayville
31. 12 Nikki Jones 41-10 Grant Union
32. 11 Charlee Wolf 39-11 Grant Union
34. 11 Cherie Lee 35-06PR Long Creek
36. 11 Jammy Santhob 32-05PR Long Creek
Javelin
1. 12 Kaylee Wright 141-08.25PR Grant Union
3. 12 Haley Pfefferkorn 94-07.50 Prairie City
6. 9 Carson Weaver 84-07.25PR Grant Union
13. 10 Sophie Brockway 69-03 Grant Union
14. 10 Lucchese Douglas 68-06.50PR Long Creek
17. 11 Hailey Wall 63-00.50 Prairie City
18. 11 Rilee Emmel 61-07 Prairie City
23. 11 Jammy Santhob 49-06.25PR Long Creek
25. 10 Jenny Kim 41-10.50 Long Creek
26. 11 Cherie Lee 33-00.50PR Long Creek
High Jump
1. 12 Kaylee Wright 5-00.00SR Grant Union
8. 10 Mikiah Kimble 4-04.00PR Prairie City
Long Jump
1. 12 Trinity Hutchison 17-05.00PR Grant Union
2. 12 Sydney Brockway 16-00.00SR Grant Union
11. 10 Dorotha Johnson 13-08.50PR Long Creek
12. 10 Samantha Workman 13-02.00SR Prairie City
19. 12 Paige Moore 9-00.00 Prairie City
Triple Jump
1. 12 Trinity Hutchison 34-03.00SR Grant Union
3. 12 Sydney Brockway 32-06.75SR Grant Union
