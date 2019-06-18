Trinity Hutchison graduated from Grant Union High School earlier this month and will continue her education and athletic career this fall at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
Hutchison has earned many athletic medals in high school sports.
One historic achievement came in February this year when she won the 1A-6A state champion wrestling title in the 155 bracket in the first girls tournament.
She also was the 2A state champion in the triple jump event in May 2017, her sophomore year, and she and the Grant Union Prospector volleyball team won the 2A state championship during her junior year in November 2017.
Before taking on wrestling this school year, Hutchison was also a member of the Prospector basketball team, which earned fourth place in March of 2018 her junior year.
Hutchison was offered multiple scholarships throughout the country for all four sports, but she chose to stay close to home.
She received TVCC scholarships for indoor and outdoor track, a TVCC Foundation Scholarship and a Grant Union FFA Alumni Scholarship.
She also tried out for the TVCC Chukar volleyball team in spring and was selected for the team.
She expressed appreciation for her family, teammates and volleyball and track coaches, including the late John Houk, who was the assistant coach over the long jump and triple jump events for the Prospectors.
Hutchison, who was the Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen last year and princess in 2017, plans to study horse production and agriculture business.
