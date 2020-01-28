Prairie City boys basketball team wins 13th straight
The Prairie City boys basketball team picked up two more wins over the weekend, handily defeating Burnt River 62-25 and Jordan Valley 51-40, extending their winning streak to 13 games.
The boys team is now 13-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Head coach Bo Workman could not be reached for comment.
The Panthers go on the road Friday to face Huntington (8-3, 0-3). Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union boys defeat Enterprise
The Grant Union’s boys basketball team turned up the heat in the second half Friday against Enterprise to win their sixth league game, 62-47.
The Prospectors were trailing by a point at halftime, starting the game a little rough, but prevailed in the end, said head coach RC Huerta.
“We didn’t panic,” he said. “We just kept playing our game.”
Huerta said junior Devon Stokes drained five 3-point shots in a row. Senior Tristan Morris and sophomore Mason Morris both came in with slam dunks to put a lid on the victory.
The Prospectors are now 11-5 overall and 6-1 in league play.
Next up, the Prospectors host Union (17-3, 7-0) Friday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union girls play hard but fall to Enterprise
After coming off a big win over Weston-McEwen last weekend, the Lady Prospectors lost a tough one to Enterprise 38-32 Friday.
“They [Prospectors] played hard and they never gave up,” said head coach Kristi Moore. “They made adjustments and they worked hard, but we just could not pull it out in the end.”
Moore said the team still made an improvement, having lost this game to Enterprise by 6 and the one on Jan. 4 by almost 20 points.
The girls basketball team is now 11-5 overall and 4-3 in league play.
Friday the girls team will host Union (17-3, 7-0). Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Prairie City girls lose two in a row
After a disappointing 1-point loss to Baker on Jan. 22, the Lady Panthers fell to Jordan Valley 61-42 in their second straight loss.
The girls team is now 9-5 overall and 1-1 in league play.
The Panthers go on the road Friday to face Huntington (0-6, 0-3). Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
