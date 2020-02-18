Dayville/Monument boys win one of two over weekend
The Dayville/Monument Tigers boys basketball team fell to Jordan Valley Friday 58-39, but came back Saturday and shut down Burnt River 73-18 to close out the regular season.
Dayville/Monument finished the season 5-4 and 7-15 overall, finishing sixth in the 1A-8 High Desert Boys League.
The Tigers will face Jordan Valley at the High Desert League Tournament Thursday, Feb. 20, at Grant Union High School. Tip off is at 8:45 p.m.
Dayville/Monument boys basketball head coach Jeff Shafer could not be reached for comment.
Ukiah/Long Creek girls finish season
The Ukiah/Long Creek girls basketball team lost two over the weekend to Four Rivers and Jordan Valley, 37-68 and 65-25, respectively.
Ukiah/Long Creek head coach Amos Studtman said, in the first game, Four Rivers’ shooters were successful from the 3-point line, and that created a deficit from which the Ukiah/Long Creek girls could not come back.
“We played well,” he said. “We passed the ball well and played really good defense.”
He said Jordan Valley (17-7, 7-1) was much more experienced and had more depth than his team.
Studtman said, despite the score of the game, the team never gave up.
“I told them that it’s not what you have, it is what you give,” Studtman said. “Regardless of the score, I feel like we took a win.”
Studtman said the girls kept their heads up and overall had a good season.
Ukiah/Long Creek boys split wins over the weekend
The Ukiah/Long Creek boys basketball team eked out a 66-60 victory over Four Rivers Friday, but fell to Jordan Valley 74-58 in their final game of the regular season.
The boys team finished the season 6-3 in league and 13-7 overall.
Ukiah/Long Creek will face Adrian at the High Desert League Tournament at Grant Union High School on Thursday, Feb. 20. Tip off is at 2:45 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek head basketball coach TC Connor could not be reached for comment.
Dayville/Momument girls fall to Jordan Valley
The Dayville/Monument Lady Tigers lost to Jordan Valley 54-24 to finish out the regular season.
The girls team finished 4-4 in league and 7-14 overall.
Dayville/Monument will face Adrian at the High Desert League Tournament at Grant Union High School at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Head coach Cheyenne Perkins could not be reached for comment.
