Dayville/Monument girls lose two over the weekend
The Lady Tigers faced No. 1-ranked Crane Friday and fell 69-10. The team lost to Adrian 45-30 on Saturday.
“With Crane being the No. 1 team in the state, we knew it was going to be a tough and physical game,” said girls head coach Cheyenne Perkins.
However, the girls stuck together and played as a team right up until the end, Perkins said.
“They played hard to the last quarter, and that can be hard to do when you are getting beat by such an amount,” she said.
Saturday’s game went well, and the Lady Tigers played well, but in the end, they came up short, Perkins said.
“I am very proud of how the girls played, and I can see the improvement of what we have been working on,” she said.
The girls are 11-6 overall and 3-2 in league play as they go on the road to face Four Rivers (10-6, 1-3) Feb. 7. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. MST.
Dayville/Monument boys split wins over the weekend
The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team won a close one Friday, beating Crane 54-50. The team lost 43-35 Saturday to Adrian.
The Tigers are 12-5 overall and 3-2 in league play. Four Rivers (12-7, 3-2) will host the boys team Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. MST.
Head coach Jeff Schafer could not be reached for comment.
Ukiah/Long Creek girls lose in overtime Friday
The Ukiah/Long Creek girls team tied up the game against Four Rivers Friday, but were outscored 11-4 in the fourth quarter, losing 56-49.
“I was really proud of how they played, considering the last time we played Four Rivers we lost 60-24,” said head coach Amos Studtmann.
Studtmann said the girls played with less energy Saturday in the team’s 50-23 loss to Harper Charter, which was more than likely due to the previous night’s game.
Ukiah/Long Creek’s overall record is 0-9.
Next up, Huntington (0-7) will host Ukiah/Long Creek Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek boys win two in a row
The Ukiah/Long Creek boys picked up a league win over the weekend and improved their overall record to 11-5, defeating both Four Rivers and Harper Charter, 66-52 and 67-33, respectively.
The boys are 4-1 in league play as they go on the road to face Huntington (9-4, 1-4) Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Head coach TC Connor could not be reached for comment.
Wrestlers battling illness
The Grant Union Wrestling Team bowed out of the Heppner Tournament Saturday due to illness.
