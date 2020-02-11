Ukiah/Long Creek teams lose tough games
The Ukiah/Long Creek girls nearly won their first game Friday, but fell to Huntington in the final minutes of the game, 40-36.
Head coach Amos Studtmann said the team got off to a rough start and had to claw their way back from a double-digit deficit.
With two minutes left the girls had a 36-35 lead, but a turnover while attempting to run out the clock and then a foul that sent Huntington to the free throw line put the game out of reach.
The girls team lost Saturday’s game against highly ranked Crane 72-23. Studtmann said playing Crane gives the team an opportunity to see what to shoot for in the future and work on their skills.
The boys also fell to Crane, 58-38. Head coach TC Connor could not be reached for comment.
Next up, the girls team will go on the road to play back-to-back games.
For the first game they play Four Rivers (6-12, 1-5) on Feb. 14. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. (MT). In the second match up, they will take on Jordan Valley (15-6, 5-1). The game starts at 2 p.m. (MT).
Grant Union boys wrestling team cancels second tourney due to illness
The Grant Union wrestling team continues to battle illness and took no chances, bowing out of the Pine Eagle Tournament in Halfway this weekend ahead of districts.
