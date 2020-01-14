Grant Union boys basketball team wins two more on the road
The Grant Union boys basketball team bagged its fourth straight win Saturday, takingdown Union 49-46.
It was the Prospector’s ninth overall win and fourth straight win in league play.
“It was a dog fight the whole game, and both teams played hard,” said Prospectors head coach RC Huerta.
The team beat Heppner, 61-47, Friday.
Midway through the season, Huerta said the team is going to ride this wave of momentum to the playoffs.
The Prospectors will face Pilot Rock at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Pilot Rock High School. The Rockets have an overall record of 11-2 and are 1-2 in league play.
Grant Union girls basketball beat Heppner by a point
The Grant Union girls basketball team pulled out a victory Friday, besting Heppner 31-30 in their third win of the season.
“They came to play,” said Prospectors head coach Kristi Moore.
Moore said sophomore Paige Gerry played a good physical game and great defense. Senior Tyler Blood played well offensively, Moore added.
After Friday’s nail-biter, the Prospectors (3-10, 1-3 league) lost to Union 48-28 Saturday.
The Prospectors will play Pilot Rock at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Pilot Rock High School.
Dayville/Monument boys basketball team picks up a winThe Dayville/Monument boys basketball team picked up a second win, beating Four Rivers 39-21 Friday.
“My team played this week after coming off of a long break,” said Dayville/Monument head coach Jeff Schafer.
Junior JT Hand, Schafer added, was vital on offense for the Tigers and played with a lot of energy and excitement.
Schafer said offensive movement and teamwork are what he wants the team to work on as they move into the latter half of the season.
“My boys do amazing things when they are working as a team and encouraging one another,” Schafer said.
The Tigers (2-8) go on the road to face Prairie City (9-1) Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Dayville/Monument girls basketball team wins big and ends four-game skid
The Dayville/Monument girls basketball team ended their four-game losing streak, defeating Four Rivers 44-26 Friday.
The Tigers (3-7) play Prairie City Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. Coach Cheyenne Perkins could not be reached for comment.
Ukiah/Long Creek boys basketball team wins sixth straight game
The Ukiah/Long Creek boys basketball team won their sixth straight game Friday, defeating Burnt River 86-23. The team faces Four Rivers Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Coach TC Conner could not be reached for comment.
Ukiah/Long Creek girls set to hit the road
The Ukiah/Long Creek girls basketball team is set to go on the road in hopes to earn their first win of the season. The team will take on Four Rivers Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. and Prairie City Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.
“They’ll both be competitive, tough games, but the team chemistry has been great,” said head coach Amos Studtmann.
Prairie City girls win at home
The Prairie City girls basketball team has been playing with more intensity on defense, and it is paying off, according to head coach Bo Workman.
The Panthers have won their last three games. The Panthers beat Imbler 47-29, Mitchell/Spray 45-16 and Echo 49-37.
“The whole team played with a lot more energy and held Echo to very few points, which is hard to do, because they (Echo) have a great offense,” Workman said.
Prairie City hosts Dayville/Monument Jan. 17. The girls tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys tip off at 7:30 p.m.
