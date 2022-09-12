MITCHELL — It was all going according to plan early in the first quarter.
The upstart Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers were up 6-0 in their Friday, Sept. 9, showdown with Wheeler County and were looking to make a statement against the defending state champions on the road.
The defending state champs then went to work and the Panthers couldn’t escape a series of unfortunate events, which culminated in a 34-18 loss that was closer than the score indicated.
The Rattlers took the lead late in the first quarter following a long touchdown pass to make the game 7-6. The Panthers responded but had their own touchdown pass called back due to a penalty.
A fumbled snap by the Panthers left the game at 7-6 to end the first period. The Rattlers added another touchdown in the second to go up 13-6 following a blocked extra point attempt.
Another lost fumble by the Panthers midway through the second quarter resulted in Wheeler County finding the end zone yet again to push their lead to 20-6 headed into halftime.
The third quarter got off to a promising start for the Panthers, with methodical drive putting them in position to get right back into the game with a score. It was not to be as the Panthers would lose a fumble in the red zone, killing the drive and the chance to bring the game to within a single score.
The Rattlers would give the ball right back to the Panthers on the ensuing drive, throwing an interception on the 20-yard line to set the Panthers up with excellent field position and another crack at drawing closer to the defending champs.
The Panthers just couldn’t get anything going on the drive and were stopped on fourth down deep in the red zone. Then the Rattlers went for the jugular, completing a 93-yard touchdown run that put them up 27-6.
Prairie City/Burnt River did have a chance to respond at the end of the third quarter but again had a touchdown called back due to a penalty to keep the game at 27-6.
The Rattlers would add another score in the fourth to bring the game to 34-6 before the Panthers would attempt a furious comeback. Cole Teel got the rally started with a 30-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to tighten the score to 34-12 following a missed extra point opportunity.
A short touchdown run by the Panthers with 1:36 left brought the game to 34-18, but that was as close as they would get. The Rattlers took no chances and ran out the remainder of the clock to secure the league win.
The loss drops Prairie City/Burnt River to 1-1 on the young season. The Panthers are in action next on Thursday, Sept. 15, at home against South Wasco County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
