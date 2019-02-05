Grant Union wrestler Trinity Hutchison, a senior, made historic strides for her school by winning the champion title Saturday at the Girls Southern District State Qualifier in Thurston.
Hutchison pinned three opponents in the 155-pound class to win the title.
Teammate Arionna Young, a freshman, finished second at 115 with a 4-1 record. Both girls advance to the Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22-23, OSAA State Wrestling Championships in Portland.
The Feb. 1-2 event was a day for the record books for all five members of the 2A Grant Union girls wrestling team, which placed fourth out of 53 teams. The top two in each weight class will now compete in Oregon’s first girls wrestling state championships.
“This is the first year of a true state tournament for girls — it has been exhibition in the past,” said Grant Union head coach Andy Lusco. “The girls at the qualifier and state compete without divisions (all schools 1A-6A compete together). It is a tough bracket.”
Prospector Sydney Brockway placed fourth in the 130-pound class (4-2), Ashley Henry was fifth at 115 (5-2) and Sophie Brockway sixth at 140 (2-3).
Hutchison saw two of her three opponents at the Jan. 25 Hood River girls tournament, including her competition in the semifinal and championship rounds.
She first pinned a girl from McKay High School, a 6A school in Salem. Then in the semifinals she pinned an opponent from 4A Sweet Home. In the championship round, she faced a 6A opponent from Bend.
Although she knew what to expect from two of the wrestlers, “there was more at stake this weekend, and they wrestled me harder,” she said. “I worked a lot this last week at practice on slowing down and remembering fundamentals, and I tried hard to put that into my wrestling matches.”
Lusco said he was pleased with the effort from each of the girls.
“Arionna had to defend her spot at second in a wrestle-back match against the third-place finisher to keep her place at state,” he said. “She pinned a wrestler from Sweet Home to keep her spot.”
“This was a fantastic result for these girls,” he added. “They have worked very hard to achieve and build a girls wrestling program here at Grant Union.”
