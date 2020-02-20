The Ukiah/Long Creek boys basketball team faced Adrian to kick off the High Desert League Tournament Thursday and fell to Adrian, 65-44. The Mountain Lions will play a consolation game at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Ukiah/Long Creek got off to a rough start and could not make up ground the rest of the game.
Ukiah/Long Creek's Ben Combs, a senior, said the team had a chance going into the game, and had beat Adrian 67-50 back on Jan. 25.
Senior James Kreamier knocked down seven field goals and drained three out of six free throws for 17 points to lead the team.
Freshman Michael Martin, who nailed a 3-point jumper and went one for two at the free throw line, ended up with 7 points.
Combs, the Mountain Lions' offensive threat this season, contributed 5 points. Combs, playing with an injured right hand, insisted on playing, head coach TC Connor said.
"He's an offensive spark for the team, and he has a lot of heart," Connor said. "That is why I let him play."
Connor said the team came a long way this season from where they were a year ago.
The boys entered the contest with winning record, an overall record of 13-7 and a league record of 6-3.
