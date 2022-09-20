Grant union defenders

Grant Union defenders work to keep a Umatilla runner out of the end zone during their league game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in John Day.

Nine-man football finally made its debut in John Day. The result wasn’t what local fans might’ve wanted as the Umatilla Vikings capitalized on five Grant Union turnovers to blank the Pros 44-0 in their 2022 season home opener on Friday, Sept. 16, at Grant Union High School.

The Vikings would score on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. In an event that would play out many times throughout the contest, Umatilla would recover a Grant Union fumble late in the first quarter to take possession and carry a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

