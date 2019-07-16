All Grant County junior high and high school athletes and nonathletes can receive an annual wellness exam and sports physical (for athletes) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School.
Students under 15 will need to have a parent or guardian present at registration or to send a signed consent to treat the students.
Students and parents should be prepared to fill out demographic, insurance and health history information. Insurance will be billed, but if insurance does not cover the event, or a copay is required, the fee will be waived.
Those who have just graduated in 2019 are also encouraged to attend July 25 for an exam, organized by the Grant County Health Department.
Health department officials say they recommend, as best practice, a full annual wellness exam each year instead of just a sports physical. All junior high and high school students, regardless of their intentions of playing sports, are encouraged to attend.
The event will include musculoskeletal movement evaluations, behavioral health screenings, recommended immunizations, dental and vision screenings, age-appropriate reproductive health and relationship safety counseling along with a full exam by a provider.
For more information, call the health department at 541-575-0429.
Prairie City School athletes will have another opportunity for sports physicals starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, in the old gym at Prairie City School. Two cans of food are required, and a parent signature is required for students under age 18.
Prairie City student athletes in grades 5, 7, 9 and 11 are required to have a sports physical, as well as any new student or player.
For more information, call Prairie City School at 541-820-3314.
