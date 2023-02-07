Cash Madden

Grant Union’s Cash Madden takes the ball to the hoop during his team’s league matchup with Weston-McEwen on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

The Weston-McEwen Tigerscots watched the Grant Union boys basketball team honor the team’s only senior, Brady Dole, and then proceeded to spoil the party, downing the Pros 58-55 on Saturday, Feb. 4, in an entertaining final home game of the season for the Prospectors.

The Tigerscots went up early, weathering a fast Grant Union start to take a slim three-point lead into the second quarter. The Pros battled back, taking a 22-20 lead with 5:00 left in the second quarter on the heels of a Talon VanCleave three-pointer.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

