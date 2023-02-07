The Weston-McEwen Tigerscots watched the Grant Union boys basketball team honor the team’s only senior, Brady Dole, and then proceeded to spoil the party, downing the Pros 58-55 on Saturday, Feb. 4, in an entertaining final home game of the season for the Prospectors.
The Tigerscots went up early, weathering a fast Grant Union start to take a slim three-point lead into the second quarter. The Pros battled back, taking a 22-20 lead with 5:00 left in the second quarter on the heels of a Talon VanCleave three-pointer.
Again the Tigerscots would regroup, taking a slim 30-27 lead into halftime. VanCleave would again provide a spark for the Pros, hitting a long two-pointer to open the second half, bringing the Pros to within one at 30-29 early in the third quarter.
Weston would again respond, scoring four straight to take a 29-34 lead and force a Prospector timeout. The Pros would outscore the Tigerscots 9-3 following the timeout, retaking the lead late in the third quarter following a pair of Lukas Blood free throws.
The Tigerscots would score a field goal following Blood’s free throws to retake the lead at 38-39 with less than a minute left in the third. Grant Union would respond immediately via a Sheldon Lenz three-pointer that put the Pros up 41-39 with 23 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Weston would call a timeout following that three-pointer and hit a field goal of their own on the ensuing possession to tie the game at 41. A desperation three at the buzzer didn’t fall for the Pros, who entered the fourth quarter square with the Tigerscots at 41-all.
Blood would again give the Pros the lead, this time following a three-point shot to open the fourth quarter. A technical foul against the Tigerscots following Blood’s three-point shot saw Blood split the throw free throw attempts to give the Pros a 45-41 lead with less than a minute gone by in the final quarter.
VanCleave would again find paydirt from long range, giving the Pros a 48-41 lead on their next possession following Blood’s free throw attempts. The scoring blitz forced the Tigerscots to call timeout with 6:49 left in the game and all the momentum with the Pros.
Weston would regroup following that timeout, going on a 9-3 run that spanned three minutes to shrink the Prospector lead to one. The Pros would call timeout with 3:36 left while clinging to a 51-50 lead.
Weston would go on to regain the lead before things got interesting. A Ryland Beil field goal with 40 seconds left tied the game at 55 and forced the Tigerscots to call a timeout to draw up a play in response.
The Tigerscots would make good on those plans, hitting a three-pointer to go ahead 58-55. A Grant Union three-point attempt in response was too strong and ultimately resulted in Weston retaining possession and calling timeout with 7.7 seconds left in the game.
The Pros would intentionally foul the Tigerscots on the inbounds play, setting up a crucial one-and-one from the free throw line. The Pros would call timeout with just 5.8 seconds left in the game after grabbing the rebound following a miss on the front half of the one-and-one.
A game-tying three-point attempt after the timeout didn’t go through the basket, and the Tigerscots escaped with a 58-55 win to hand the Pros their fourth league loss of the season.
The Pros had three scorers in double figures led by Lenz, who finished with a team-high 15 points. VanCleave had another productive game, adding 12 points for the Pros.
Beil made good use of the free throw line, going six of eight from the charity stripe and finishing with 10 points. Blood came just short of a double-digit contribution, scoring nine points on the night.
Grant Union boys basketball head coach RC Huerta said the loss kind of fits with the perception that the Blue Mountain Conference beats up on one another and is a hard league to navigate unscathed.
“I like to equate our league almost like the PAC-12 — we just love to make it tough on each other and beat each other here and there. … It’s just a back-and-forth battle with a lot of teams in our league. That’s what makes it so much fun and so much anguish at the same time,” he said.
“You gotta pick up every win you can, and when you’re really close to one and you can’t quite pick it up, that’s obviously a tough pill to swallow. It’s like all the great coaches say, you learn more from losses than you do from wins a lot of the times. That’s what we’re going to do from this,” he added.
The Pros will play their last game of the regular season in Enterprise on Friday, Feb. 10. With a 5-4 league mark, Huerta is realistic about the Pros needing both a win and some help getting to the postseason. Still, Huerta thinks his team can make a run if they make it that far.
“Obviously, we need to beat Enterprise and hope for a little bit of help, but I think that is an attainable thing. When we get there, I think we can make some noise.”
“We’re tough defensively, we’re shooting the ball better — I think that it’s going to be good. I feel like they’re feeling pretty good about it,” he said.
The Pros will tip off against Enterprise in their final game of the regular season at 7:30 p.m.
