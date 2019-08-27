Yoga for Everyone

Ashley Stevick has added two new yoga classes to her schedule at Canyon Mountain Center at 725 E. Main St. in John Day.
The new offerings are inspired by Namaspa Yoga Community in Bend, where she became a trained yoga instructor.
Stevick has already been teaching Power Vinyasa Flow, which accelerates body strength and confidence with movement following breath, and Evoke Energy Yin, a relaxing, “quiet yoga” class.
Evoke Energy Yin, for all backgrounds and body types, includes a guided Yoga Nidra, which is “like having four hours of REM sleep,” Stevick said, adding, “It is also effective for relieving symptoms of anxiety, depression and PTSD.”
Her two new classes include Vin/Yin, which includes half Power Vinysa Flow and half restorative Yin poses, and Healing Flow, a mellow version of Power Vinyasa Flow with more emphasis on relieving tension and mental relaxation.
Stevick said the classes have alleviated pain she had in her back and arm.
“There’s something for everybody,” she said. “You don’t have to be ‘good’ at yoga to do yoga. All you’ve got to do is take that first step. And then the next.”
Stevick holds a free community Healing Flow yoga class from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month at Canyon Mountain Center.
Her classes are approximately one hour each, and rates for drop-ins are $15 or $5 for students. Multiple-class passes are available.
• Tuesdays: Healing Flow at noon, Vin/Yin at 4 p.m., Power Vinyasa Flow at 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesdays: Power Vinyasa Flow at noon, Evoke Energy Yin at 2 p.m.
• Thursdays: Power Vinyasa Flow at 9 a.m., Healing Flow at noon.
• Fridays: Vin/Yin at 1:30 p.m.
For information, including full class descriptions, visit Stevick’s website at ashleystevickyoga.com or call 406-431-2802 or email ashley.stevick@gmail.com.
