Fourteen out of 25 Grant County Wrestling Club members earned first-place finishes at the Nov. 16 Pendleton Tournament. The team was in the top 10 out of 30 teams present, winning 72 out of 101 matches.
“These kids should be very proud of themselves, improving every week,” said Stephanie Parsons, the team’s media representative.
At the Nov. 23 Union Tournament, several Grant County wrestlers placed first in their brackets, including 6-year-old Tenley Parsons, who was competing for her first time.
Union Tournament competitors included: Porter Adams, Miles Ballou, Ginny Clarry, Tristan Clarry, Collonnie Clement, Dawson Clement, Leo Dedmore, Hank Giffin, Levi Hueckman, Blake Kimball, Cody Knowles, Jack Knowles, Zander Lambeth, Weston Lieuallen, Wyatt Lieuallen, Owen Parsons, Taylor Parsons, Kayleb Rogers, Zeke Rookstool, Beau Van Cleave, Jerett Waddel and Carter Wyant.
