GRANT COUNTY — Local law enforcement agencies responded to a pair of auto thefts over the weekend, recovering both vehicles and arresting three suspects, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 10, a Toyota pickup was reported stolen from Long Creek.
Trooper Benjamin Stinnett of the Oregon State Police outpost in John Day located the missing truck on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon and requested assistance from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Crosby, 36, of Long Creek was arrested and lodged at the Grant County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusing to take a test for intoxicants.
On the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11, a flatbed Dodge truck, tools and other property were reported stolen from a shop east of Prairie City. Grant County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Rand investigated the case and put out an all-points bulletin on the stolen truck.
On Sunday evening, Malheur County sheriff’s deputies spotted the Dodge near Brogan, an unincorporated community southeast of Unity. Two individuals fled from the scene but were later caught.
Erik Sanchez, 29, of Tieton, Washington, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespass.
David Guillen, 29, of Wapato, Washington, was taken into custody on Malheur County charges. Charges in the Grant County case are pending.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley asked residents to store valuables out of sight and secure valuables that may be visible. McKinley also advised residents not to leave their keys in their vehicles.
“The Grant County Sheriff’s Office hopes you have a safe and secure holiday season by taking a few of these steps towards crime prevention,” he said.
