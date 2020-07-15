Test article: Create an outdoor getaway in your own backyard

(BPT) - We all need a place to retreat, relax and detach from stress and anxiety.
One of the best ways to achieve that space is by spending time immersed in a backyard or gardening project. Studies show these pastimes can be very effective in reducing stress, partly because they produce such satisfying results, and partly because they require us to focus on nature instead of ourselves.
This season, RISE (Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment) TM is sharing tips on how to cultivate your own backyard sanctuary with help from proven methods and professionals:
Follow an integrated approach
Most yards are subject to weeds and pests at one time or another — that’s just part of being a homeowner. When it comes to controlling those nuisances, you’ll want to follow a balanced approach, known by professionals as Integrated Pest Management (IPM). IPM may sound complicated but it is pretty simple. IPM takes a balanced approach to the use of EPA-approved pesticides and fertilizers paired with preventative practices to confidently control home and lawn issues today and prevent their return tomorrow. Remember IPM as a three-step process to find, solve and prevent:
Find the source of your home or lawn problem.
Solve in a way that aligns with your time, expertise and situation.
Prevent it from happening again by taking care of areas in your yard that could invite the problem to return.
When using EPA-approved products, remember to follow label directions every time for long-lasting results.
