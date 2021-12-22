Grab your Balls (and Kerrs) — it’s canning season! OK, bad joke, I know—I should just shut my lid and can it. (Insert rimshot here).
This is the point at which my family would tell me to sit down, because I’ll never make a standup comedian. But this is what happens when one stands over a hot pressure canner for days on end. You become so steamed that your humor gets dry.
It’s a season I both love and one that I am not sad to see end. It’s a time when my counters are covered in jars filled with all manner of deliciousness; the burners on the stove are covered with large pots bubbling delightful aromas and pressure canners; pitchers are filled with sugar syrups or vinegar brines; and no amount of mopping prevents the floor from being sticky. Canning thyme is a scrumptiously messy season.
The animals love this time of the year, as they get the tasty scraps and remnants of whatever is being processed. Even the llama will come running when she sees that big, silver bowl come towards the pasture. She will be sad when the last of the garden produce is finally tucked away in pretty jars, and the silver bowl reverts back to a popcorn container.
I’m not entirely sure the kids will be as sad to see the end of canning season as the animals. One of the beautiful things about homeschooling is the ability to tweak the curriculum as life happens. And canning is like a hands-on history/science lesson just begging to be had.
While we prepared the produce, we discussed the history of food preservation and told family canning stories. We also discussed the heat, pressure, weights, types of produce, the brine or syrup and all manner of “whys?”
When their eyes started to glaze over, we would turn on an audiobook or listen to Christmas music (yes, I’m one of “those” people).
The kids eat a lot of pickles at my house, so canning our own is a really “big dill.” This year the kids picked out spices to make their own jars of pickles. My oldest loves hot things, so he filled his with black pepper, Thai dragon pepper, red chilis, jalapenos and garlic — my stomach was begging for antacid pills just breathing the aroma wafting from the jars. My youngest doesn’t like anything hotter than ketchup, so his were mostly garlic and dill.
They also got to make, flavor, and can their own pizza sauce.
We can what we can… but some things we prefer frozen. Which brought me to a job I’d been dreading all year — defrosting the freezer. Longer ago than I care to admit, we were on vacation and somehow the freezer door came open in our absence.
Climate change happened right there in my garage. First the polar caps melted, then an ice storm ensued — and “Ice Age 3” met us when we got home. We finally created enough of a shift in the polar ice caps to shut the door, but I never did a proper defrost cycle.
I couldn’t avoid it any longer, though. The corn needed a place to go. Armed with a chisel, a hammer and insulated gloves, I headed out to deal with my very own Antarctica.
After a few hours, my oldest son comes out to check the progress. “Do you feel like an archaeologist?” he asks, watching me chisel around a bag of what at one point in time might have been spinach. “Well, I’m finding a lot of old, dead, buried stuff,” I winked. He rolled his eyes. Unfortunately, though, he didn’t tell me to sit down with my humor — because looking into that frozen abyss, I would have gladly!
Over the years, I’ve heard so many people say how Disney movies have set unrealistic ideas of love, romance and marrying the prince in a glorious castle. But honestly, as I stare into that disastrous icebox, I am seeing our ducks and chickens, sheep and goats, horse and llama.
I’m not thinking about castles and glass slippers — I’m just annoyed that no matter how much I sing, my animals never come running to help me clean like they do in Disney movies! They’ve never once surprised me with a new ball gown or helped to me to tidy the kitchen after canning.
I guess maybe they didn’t feel they had enough thyme. Or perhaps I should change the labels on my herb jars in the kitchen. Then I can at least tell myself the animals haven’t helped yet — but soon they’ll find their thyme is cumin. Or maybe I should just focus on my frozen task in front of me and “let it go.”
