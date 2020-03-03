Aug. 25, 1942 – Feb. 27, 2020
V. Jaylene (Becker) Bezona, 77, of Prairie City passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence with her loved ones by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Prairie City Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Prairie City High School gym.
Jaylene was born in Prairie City, Oregon, to Bud and Billie (Glasgow) Becker on Aug. 25, 1942. She attended Prairie City High School and married Loren Bezona in Winnemucca, Nevada, on Sept. 18, 1964.
Jaylene was a rancher and enjoyed many horse related activities, drawing, leather work and helping young kids and friends with riding lessons.
Survivors include her daughter, Janna (Roger) Lee of Prairie City, Oregon; son, Lonnie (Amy) Bezona of Ontario, Oregon; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jody Dean Thompson, and her husband of many years, Loren Bezona.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope 4 Paws through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
